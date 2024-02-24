Scott Lindsey eyes play-off push after win at Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Lindsey eyes play-off push after win at Accrington

By Press Association
Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey saw his side win (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey saw his side win (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey celebrated a “big result” after they made it three consecutive wins with a 1-0 victory over fellow play-off hopefuls Accrington.

Defender Harry Ransom’s first goal for Town sealed the win, heading home Will Wright’s corner via the post in the 68th minute, to move Crawley up to eighth place in the league.

Stanley had double-figure chances but found Crawley keeper Corey Addai in top form.

Their best chance fell to Jake Bickerstaff in the sixth minute who was clean through but Addai did enough to deny him.

Lindsey said: “I am pleased with the result, it was a big result, and a clean sheet.

“Having said that, in the first five minutes, they had five shots and so we were a little open so I wasn’t happy with that.

“And Corey has done too much work again. I am pleased with effort and endeavour of the players but we have to make sure Corey doesn’t have to make that many saves and that’s the only disappointment for me.

“At the other end, I feel we got into good areas but we did not make enough of it.

“We ended up scoring from a set-piece, Harry Ransom sticks it in, it’s a great goal, but I want to see us score from open play in a game like today.

“I can’t be greedy, this is a tough place to come. They have good players, a good manager and are well-organised so winning 1-0 is a good result.

“The last two play-off off places down to mid-table and beyond, there are so many teams who can get in those final play-off spots and no one is taking control.

“We have to keep winning, five or six wins, if we are to take a play-off spot. This is a great win but we have to keep going, we are not done.”

John Coleman saw his side have 23 efforts on goal, 10 on target.

However, they could not find the breakthrough as the Reds dropped to 14th place.

“It’s frustrating but on the positive side, the pleasing thing is we are making more chances,” said Coleman.

“We have wasted a couple of opportunities, if Jake’s chance had gone in early on we would have gone on and won the game, but it wasn’t to be and you have to take your chances when presented.

“Their keeper has been worked the most by a mile. Our keeper has made one good save but they didn’t really look like scoring.

“These are fine margins. People don’t mean to lose their man from corners but it happens and it has cost us.

“I just don’t think a lot of things bounced for us today but we kept on going to the end.”