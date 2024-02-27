Bolton suffer setback as Stephen Humphrys and Wigan complete double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bolton suffer setback as Stephen Humphrys and Wigan complete double

By Press Association
Stephen Humphrys scored the only goal (Leila Coker/PA)
Stephen Humphrys scored the only goal (Leila Coker/PA)

Bolton suffered a huge blow to their promotion hopes as Wigan completed a Sky Bet League One double over their neighbours thanks to a Stephen Humphrys goal at the DW Stadium.

Bolton created the first chance when Paris Maghoma burst his way past Luke Chambers only to be denied by Sam Tickle.

The visitors were then hampered by the loss of Carlos Mendes Gomes to injury in pretty innocuous fashion, but they continued to boss proceedings.

And defender Eoin Toal had two great chances, heading over from a right-wing cross before seeing a long-range strike well saved by Tickle.

The second half was the same story as Nathaniel Ogbeta’s shot was tipped round the post by Tickle, who then turned away a dangerous free-kick by Josh Sheehan.

At this point, Wigan had not registered an attempt on goal, but that changed on 69 minutes when substitute Humphrys – who had scored twice in August’s 4-0 away win – played a one-two with Chambers before prodding the ball under Joel Coleman.

Wigan had chances to kill off the game too, with Thelo Aasgaard’s volley forcing a brilliant save from Coleman before another substitute, Martial Godo, poked the ball just wide.

Bolton had a great chance to level with two minutes to go, only for Ricardo Santos to head wide from four yards, with most of the players on the pitch being embroiled in a melee on the full-time whistle.