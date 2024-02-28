John O’Shea takes interim charge of Republic of Ireland for March double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John O’Shea takes interim charge of Republic of Ireland for March double-header

By Press Association
John O’Shea will take charge of the Republic of Ireland’s March friendlies after being named interim head coach (Brian Lalwless/PA)
John O’Shea will take charge of the Republic of Ireland’s March friendlies after being named interim head coach (Brian Lalwless/PA)

Former Manchester United defender John O’Shea will take charge of the Republic of Ireland’s March friendlies before the planned appointment of a permanent manager in early April.

O’Shea, who is third all-time on the Republic’s list of appearances with 118 caps, has been named interim head coach ahead of Belgium and Switzerland visiting Dublin late next month.

His appointment on a temporary basis gives the FAI more time to complete its search for a permanent successor to Stephen Kenny, who left the role in November.

O’Shea, who had a spell as an assistant coach for the Republic under Kenny and has most recently been working in a similar role at Birmingham, will be helped by Crystal Palace coach Paddy McCarthy.

“I’m delighted to return to the senior men’s coaching staff as interim head coach for the two international friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland,” O’Shea said.

“It will be an incredible honour to lead the side into the March international window.

“As everyone will know, I’ve always had immense pride representing my country, whether that be during my playing career or very recently, as part of the coaching staff for the men’s senior team and the under-21s.

“It’s great that Paddy has agreed to come on board for the two matches and work will begin straight away to prepare for two top-quality fixtures against great opposition in Belgium and Switzerland, in front of our fantastic home support.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Crystal Palace coach Paddy McCarthy will assist John O’Shea (John Walton/PA)

“I’ve got great belief in this group of players to win football matches and I’m looking forward to some positive results.”

Former Wales boss Chris Coleman and England Under-21s coach Lee Carsley have been among those linked with the vacant Republic post.

In announcing O’Shea’s interim appointment, FAI director of football Marc Canham said: “We are…pleased to confirm that the process for the appointment of a new men’s head coach is near completion and we are looking forward to announcing that appointment in April.

“For now, the focus is on the upcoming matches against Belgium and Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium and supporting John and his team as they prepare for the games.”

Belgium visit Dublin on March 23 before Switzerland follow three days later.

On O’Shea’s appointment, Canham added: “John has developed a strong level of excellent coaching experience across both domestic and international football and has recently been involved at both Under-21 and senior level with Ireland alongside his considerable achievements as an international player and in his club career.

“John knows this group of players extremely well and with the support and expertise of Paddy, we believe this team are the right choice for the interim period.”