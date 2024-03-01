Andrey Rublev defaulted for allegedly abusing line judge at Dubai Open By Press Association March 1 2024, 4:24 pm March 1 2024, 4:24 pm Share Andrey Rublev defaulted for allegedly abusing line judge at Dubai Open Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6390752/andrey-rublev-defaulted-for-allegedly-abusing-line-judge-at-dubai-open/ Copy Link Andrey Rublev was defaulted in Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP) World number five Andrey Rublev was sensationally defaulted after being accused of swearing at a line judge in the deciding set of his semi-final at the Dubai Open. The combustible Russian was trailing 6-5 in the third against Alexander Bublik when he appeared to say something to the line judge. Andrey Rublev appeared to say something to a line judge (Kamran Jebreili/AP). ATP supervisor Roland Herfel came down to the court accompanied by a Russian speaker, who claimed Rublev had sworn in his native language. Rublev protested, insisting he was speaking in English, while Bublik also backed his opponent. “I didn’t say ‘f******’. I swear to God. This is huge. I swear to God,” said Rublev. ATP supervisor Roland Herfel, left, talks to Rublev (Kamran Jebreili/AP) The offence would usually merit a warning in the first instance, but the 26-year-old was defaulted by umpire Miriam Bley amid jeers from the crowd in Dubai. It was a controversial end to a tight match, with Kazakhstan’s Bublik progressing to the final 6-7 (4) 7-6 (5) 6-5.