Daniel Farke upbeat despite Leeds’ winning run ending with Huddersfield draw

Daniel Farke refused to lament his lacklustre Leeds side after the chance of a club-record 10 successive league wins was ended with a 1-1 draw in a West Yorkshire derby with 10-man Huddersfield.

The promotion-chasing Whites had enjoyed a perfect league start to 2024, but had to come from behind to rescue a point.

Substitute Michal Helik, the Terriers’ unlikely top scorer, put the hosts ahead before captain Jonathan Hogg was sent off in first-half stoppage time.

Patrick Bamford, making his first start since February 10, levelled in the second half but Farke’s charges failed to find a winner with Crysencio Summerville hitting the post late on.

“I’m far away from punishing my players for their performance,” stressed Farke, whose side missed the chance to pile the pressure on league leaders Leicester by winning the lunchtime kick-off.

“We have won 28 points out of the last 10 games so I won’t criticise them because they didn’t have their best game. Individually they didn’t have their best day. But you have to expect that sometimes.

“We have to draw a line under that pretty quickly. It’s difficult when a team defends and that’s all they do.

“It was a quick turnaround for us and the pitch was not easy to play. We created chances, we got the equaliser, but it was a bit like a cup game with how scrappy it was.

“We had to rely on the offensive players to put the ball into the net. We should have won, Summerville hit the post. But we have to accept the point.”

The hosts had to play nigh on an hour with 10 men after Hogg’s stray elbow on Junior Firpo saw him booked for a second time.

And Farke felt the Terriers resorted to time wasting as they secured a hard-fought point.

He added: “Someone told me it was the lowest time the ball was in play ever in the Championship. It’s difficult to create because every goal kick takes two minutes.

“It’s difficult when a game’s scruffy like that. We conceded from a set-piece and shouldn’t have given that set-piece away.

“If there’s such a day when you have such a scruffy day, you have to make sure you don’t lose it.

“We had 80 per cent possession. You have to play from side to side when they have nine players in defence.

“We would have preferred to have moved the ball a bit quicker. The pitch was also horrendous.”

The hosts gave themselves a boost in their relegation battle after picking up a decent point in Andre Breitenreiter’s first home game in charge of the club.

He hailed his side’s resilience after going a man down and said: “The boys did a fantastic job today to play over 60 minutes with a player less.

“It’s very hard against Leeds with their quality. They did a really fantastic job. They showed hard work, hard fight and good discipline in defending.

“Until the 45th minute we made it hard for them, we pressed high and went into the lead with a set-piece.

“But the red card was unnecessary. We have to take the right decision so we made a substitution at half-time.

“It’s a derby and we spoke before the game about keeping clear heads, but derbies are full of emotion.

“He knows about his mistake. He apologised. As a leader he’s fantastic, but next time please not again.

“The players were fantastic and can be proud of their performance. We can be happy with this point and thank the players for their performance.”