Gillingham move into play-off places with win at Salford

Gillingham moved into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places with a 2-0 win over Salford.

Goals either side of half-time by Shadrach Ogie and Timothee Dieng earned three points for the gutsy Gills.

Salford’s Conor McAleny struck over the bar and dragged one wide early on.

For Gillingham, Oli Hawkins headed Max Clark’s cross onto the top of the net.

It took 41 minutes for the first shot on target to happen. That came from Curtis Tilt, who volleyed straight at Glenn Morris.

Ogie found a breakthrough just before half-time, heading home from close range after Ethan Coleman set him up.

The Gills doubled their lead at the start of the second half. Theo Vassell was caught in possession by Ashley Nadesan, who cut it back for Dieng to sweep into the far corner.

Elliot Watt forced a good save from Morris, and Matt Smith missed with a header as Salford searched for a route back into the game.

In the end, they were unable to find one against a strong Gillingham defence.