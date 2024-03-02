Two-goal second-half show gives Daggers victory over Altrincham By Press Association March 2 2024, 5:54 pm March 2 2024, 5:54 pm Share Two-goal second-half show gives Daggers victory over Altrincham Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6391394/two-goal-second-half-show-gives-daggers-victory-over-altrincham/ Copy Link Dagenham & Redbridge beat Altrincham 3-1 (Zac Goodwin/PA) Josh Rees and Harry Phipps struck in the second half as Dagenham and Redbridge claimed a 3-1 win over Altrincham in the Vanarama National League. Daggers took the lead on 42 minutes at Victoria Road when Ryan Hill converted from the spot after a foul on Tom Eastman but this was quickly cancelled out by a penalty at the other end. This time Eastman was the guilty party with a trip on Regan Linney, who stepped up to score himself. Chris Conn-Clarke hit the post for Altrincham after the break but Rees put Daggers ahead from close range on the hour and Phipps secured victory five minutes later.