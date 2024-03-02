I’m not a morning person – Luke Littler skips Butlin’s breakfast before big win

Luke Littler proved he is a normal teenager after all by admitting he is not a morning person.

The 17-year-old advanced into the quarter-finals of the UK Open after he followed up his nervy afternoon win over Martin Schindler with a resounding victory over world number nine Dave Chisnall in the last 16.

Littler has appeared superhuman with his exploits since bursting onto the scene at the World Championship over Christmas, but early mornings appear to be his kryptonite.

LITTLER INTO THE QUARTERS! ☢️ Luke Littler doing Luke Littler things! 'The Nuke' averages 103.38 in a 10-5 win over Dave Chisnall. 📺 https://t.co/D7iTWZMSbj#UKOpenDarts | R6 pic.twitter.com/GtWCxcKdMi — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 2, 2024

He had to skip breakfast in order to prepare for his 2pm start against the German and edged over the line but he was in his natural habitat when he dispatched Chisnall handsomely in the evening session.

“I think if everyone didn’t know, they are going to know now that I am not a morning person,” he said.

“I did struggle this morning but I managed to get over the line against Martin.

“After that game, I chilled out, had some food, and I think played better in the evening, every player thinks they play better in the evening.

“I chilled myself out, went on my phone, went out for some food. This morning I didn’t have breakfast and I was feeling sick because there was nothing in my stomach and my adrenalin was going.

Luke Littler is through to the last eight of the UK Open (Kieran Cleeves/PDC/PA)

“That first game was really hard to get over the line.”

Littler will have another afternoon outing on Sunday in his last-eight tie before a possible semi-final and final tie in the evening session.

That puts him three wins away from a maiden major title and he says claiming glory at Minehead Butlin’s would be a new high.

“It would be unbelievable, I have not even thought about it, I will just take it game by game,” he said.

“That’s what every player has to do, play the game and if you are lucky enough to win you will go on to the next one.”

Littler could be on course for a rematch of the World Championship final against Luke Humphries as the world champion also advanced to the last eight.

Humphries is trying to claim a fourth successive major televised title following wins at the Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship and World Championship and looks a good bet.

He posted routine wins against Benjamin Reus and Mervyn King and is eyeing a date with Littler.

“Me and probably Luke Littler have been the most consistent players in the tournament so far so if we draw each other it will be a fantastic game,” Humphries said.

“If it’s in the final, if I get that far, then even better.

“It would be great for the fans to watch and we have been the most consistent in the tournament.”

There were more big-name casualties on Saturday as Michael Smith and Gary Anderson followed Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price in suffering early exits.