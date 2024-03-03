Ollie Watkins deserves Euro 2024 place – Unai Emery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ollie Watkins deserves Euro 2024 place – Unai Emery

By Press Association
Unai Emery believes Ollie Watkins deserves to be part of England’s Euro 2024 squad (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Unai Emery backed Ollie Watkins to make England’s Euro 2024 squad after his two goals helped Aston Villa to a 3-2 win against Luton.

The 28-year-old took his tally for the season in all competitions to 21 at Kenilworth Road, first heading in from a Leon Bailey corner then finishing via a post following Douglas Luiz’s quick free-kick.

It is now his best Premier League season in terms of goals scored, with 16 in the top flight as Villa have emerged as surprise contenders to qualify for the Champions League.

Gareth Southgate has less than three months to decide which forward players to take to Germany alongside captain Harry Kane, with Watkins staking a claim as a leading contender.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who missed the first five months of the season due to a gambling ban, is also in the frame.

“Every player is showing in their teams their quality, their capacity, their commitment, their performance,” said Emery.

“Then of course, the coach of the national team has to decide. But I think he deserves to be there.”

Victory on Saturday cemented Villa’s place in the top four with nearest challengers Tottenham five points behind, after Lucas Digne’s 89th-minute header secured a dramatic victory against Rob Edwards’ relegation-threatened side.

Earlier, two quick goals from Tahith Chong and Carlton Morris had wiped out the lead given to Villa by Watkins in the first half.

But two substitutes combined to nick it for Emery’s side at the end, Moussa Diaby crossing for Digne to turn it home at the far post just as Luton seemed to be on top.

“This is the idea, when you’re taking decisions, trying to make an impact,” said Emery of his late substitutions. “Trying to do something different, with fresh players. They did fantastic.”

Emery handed Morgan Rogers his second Villa appearance since joining from Middlesbrough in January, coming on in the first half for the injured Jacob Ramsey.

Morgan Rogers reacts to a missed chance
Morgan Rogers was substituted having earlier come on from the bench (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The 21-year-old forward was then withdrawn towards the end, a move the manager said was not a reflection on Rogers’ performance.

“Today he had minutes, he’s had experience with us, practicing with us in an official match,” he said. “He did very good work, but I decided tactically to change him.

“But it’s normal. I did it against Liverpool, changed Leon Bailey after he came on after 20 minutes when Diego Carlos got injured, then off in the second half.

“It’s a tactical issue and it’s never a big issue for the player.”