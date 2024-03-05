Football rumours: Man Utd and PSG leading summer pursuit of Victor Osimhen

What the papers say

Manchester United and Paris St Germain have emerged as the frontrunners to land the signature of Victor Osimhen in the summer. According to The Independent, Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in the Napoli forward.

Newcastle’s Joelinton (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The Telegraph reports Newcastle are edging closer to inking a new deal with midfielder Joelinton. The 27-year-old has little over a year left on his current deal, but the two parties are believed to be on similar terms with negotiations proving productive thus far.

Tottenham have reportedly taken an interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand. The Sun, citing Portuguese paper Record, says Spurs sent scouts to watch the Denmark international in action as Sporting beat rivals Benfica 2-1 last Thursday, with a view to a potential summer move for the 24-year-old.

And the i says Newcastle intend to send 19-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh out on loan for a second successive season. Minteh has been at Dutch side Feyenoord this season.

Social media round-up

🔴⚪️ Álvaro Djaló to Athletic Club starting from July 1, now official. He’s joining on €15m plus €5m deal. https://t.co/BIZqEMzetO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 4, 2024

Gareth Taylor extends tenure as Manchester City’s Women’s chief after penning a new three-year dealhttps://t.co/zaCur58iCuhttps://t.co/zaCur58iCu — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 4, 2024

Players to watch

Alphonso Davies in action for Bayern Munich (Nick Potts/PA)

Alphonso Davies: Real Madrid are willing to offer as much as £43m for the Bayern Munich defender, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Archie Brown: HITC reports Chelsea, Leeds and West Ham are all monitoring the English defender, currently playing for Belgian side Gent.