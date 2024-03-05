Doug Watson named Scotland head coach after successful interim spell

Doug Watson has been appointed as Scotland’s new head coach, returning to the role he performed on an interim basis last year.

The South African stepped in when Shane Burger departed for Somerset and successfully steered the side to victory in the T20 World Cup qualifier.

He will now be the man to take charge of that tournament in the West Indies this summer, where Scotland will take on England, Australia, Oman and Namibia in the group stages.

The 50-year-old takes up his post in April after completing the season with Auckland, who he has already led to the 20-over Super Smash title.

“I’m really excited to be rejoining Cricket Scotland again. I had a wonderful time here in 2023 and I’m looking forward to getting back to work with the players and staff alike,” he said.

“I love the city of Edinburgh and the Scottish people, and working with such a good group of players and seeing their determination and their passion to represent Scotland and the badge was a big part of my desire to come back.

“We’ve got a lot of hard work to do ahead of the T20 World Cup, but there’s some great fixtures to look forward to. We play England and Australia, as well as Namibia and Oman, so they’re all going to be tough games, but we’ve also got to make sure that we see it as a wonderful opportunity to showcase our passion, our fight, and our skills.”

Steve Snell, Cricket Scotland’s head of performance said: “We interviewed candidates across the world from a number of high-performance environments and it was a hugely competitive process.

“Throughout, it was clearly evident that Doug is a high-quality coach with experience across a variety of environments. He is an excellent cultural fit for Cricket Scotland. He will make a huge difference to the game here, not just to the Scotland men’s squad but also within Scottish cricket as a whole.”