Home Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City chasing Joshua Kimmich

By Press Association
Joshua Kimmich in action for Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joshua Kimmich in action for Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

It is expected to be a three-horse race for the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in the summer. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all in the hunt for the 29-year-old, who is looking for a change of scenery in the next transfer window.

The Daily Mail reports Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has emerged as a key name as Manchester United weigh up the future of manager Erik ten Hag. Citing ESPN, the paper says United bosses have drawn up a list of potential replacements in the wake of the Red Devils’ 3-1 loss to rivals Manchester City at the weekend. England manager Gareth Southgate is also said to be on the club’s shortlist.

Rangers v Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Friendly Match – Ibrox Stadium
Bayer Leverkusen’s manager Xabi Alonso (Steve Welsh/PA)

Staying with managerial rumours, The Telegraph says Bayern Munich have overtaken Liverpool in the chase for Xabi Alonso. It is believed the German giants are confident of landing the 42-year-old, should he decide to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

And The Telegraph also reports Chelsea are interested in signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who could be available for around £43million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

FC Porto v Arsenal – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Estadio do Dragao
Porto’s Alan Varela (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Alan Varela: The Porto midfielder has the interest of Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain, reports French outlet Foot Mercato.

Joelinton: Website Football Insider says the Newcastle midfielder wants to stay in the Premier League if the two parties cannot agree on a new contract.