Celtic left-back Alexandro Bernabei joins Brazilian side Internacional on loan

Celtic left-back Alexandro Bernabei has returned to South America to join Brazilian side Internacional on loan for the rest of 2024.

The Porto Allegre-based club confirmed the deal for the Argentinian, who has only made 16 starts since arriving at Celtic Park in the summer of 2022.

Four of those starts came under Brendan Rodgers, all of them since the winter break when Greg Taylor was missing with a calf problem.

Lateral argentino de muita velocidade e qualidade técnica, Bernabei se destacou no Lanús e estava atuando no Celtic. 📹 Confira lances do novo reforço colorado 👇 pic.twitter.com/yc6AMuOCkm — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) March 7, 2024

The 23-year-old came off the bench in the subsequent game but was culpable as Celtic conceded a stoppage-time equaliser against Kilmarnock.

That could prove to be his final appearance for the club if the loan move is made more permanent, although Bernabei is under contract at Celtic Park until the summer of 2027.

The full-back is one of two departures from Celtic this week with Liel Abada poised to complete his move to Major League Soccer side Charlotte.