Luke Littler survives scare to beat Jose de Sousa on European Tour debut

By Press Association March 8 2024, 10:54 pm Luke Littler came out on top on his European Tour debut (Zac Goodwin/PA) Luke Littler avoided a shock exit as he claimed victory on his European Tour debut as the 17-year-old edged past Jose de Sousa in the first round of the Belgian Open in Wieze. World Championship runner-up Littler defeated Portuguese De Sousa 6-5, having survived two match darts, to set up a round-two clash with Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski. Littler, who averaged 101.86 and registered eight 180s, said in quotes on the PDC's official website: "I've always said that I love playing in front of a massive crowd. LITTLER SURVIVES AGAINST DE SOUSA!What a game, and what a debut for Luke Littler 🤯De Sousa threw EVERYTHING at him, and was 100% on doubles until the deciding leg – where the 17-year-old held his nerve!101.86 average and 8x180s for Littler! pic.twitter.com/dvwf61ws88— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 8, 2024 "I'm glad to get through. I know that my scoring is there, so I will have a good rest tonight and come here tomorrow and practise those doubles." Peter Wright beat Geert De Vos 6-2 to advance to a meeting with Michael van Gerwen, while Nathan Aspinall crashed out with a 6-3 loss to Richard Veenstra. James Wade will face world number one and reigning world champion Luke Humphries after fighting back from 4-2 down to defeat Raymond van Barneveld 6-5. Friday's action also saw Belgian number one Dimitri van den Bergh, winner of the UK Open last weekend, beaten 6-5 by Stephen Bunting.