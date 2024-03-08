Luke Littler survives scare to beat Jose de Sousa on European Tour debut

Luke Littler avoided a shock exit as he claimed victory on his European Tour debut as the 17-year-old edged past Jose de Sousa in the first round of the Belgian Open in Wieze.

World Championship runner-up Littler defeated Portuguese De Sousa 6-5, having survived two match darts, to set up a round-two clash with Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski.

Littler, who averaged 101.86 and registered eight 180s, said in quotes on the PDC’s official website: “I’ve always said that I love playing in front of a massive crowd.

LITTLER SURVIVES AGAINST DE SOUSA! What a game, and what a debut for Luke Littler 🤯 De Sousa threw EVERYTHING at him, and was 100% on doubles until the deciding leg – where the 17-year-old held his nerve! 101.86 average and 8x180s for Littler! pic.twitter.com/dvwf61ws88 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 8, 2024

“I’m glad to get through. I know that my scoring is there, so I will have a good rest tonight and come here tomorrow and practise those doubles.”

Peter Wright beat Geert De Vos 6-2 to advance to a meeting with Michael van Gerwen, while Nathan Aspinall crashed out with a 6-3 loss to Richard Veenstra.

James Wade will face world number one and reigning world champion Luke Humphries after fighting back from 4-2 down to defeat Raymond van Barneveld 6-5.

Friday’s action also saw Belgian number one Dimitri van den Bergh, winner of the UK Open last weekend, beaten 6-5 by Stephen Bunting.