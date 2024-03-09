Dundee United maintain momentum with convincing defeat of Arbroath By Press Association March 9 2024, 5:05 pm March 9 2024, 5:05 pm Share Dundee United maintain momentum with convincing defeat of Arbroath Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6398136/dundee-united-maintain-momentum-with-convincing-defeat-of-arbroath/ Copy Link Tony Watt scored twice (Andrew Milligan/PA) Cinch Championship leaders Dundee United picked up another valuable win as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Arbroath. Kai Fotheringham got Jim Goodwin’s side off to a great start eight minutes in, forcing in a corner from close range. Tony Watt made it two with 14 minutes on the clock, arrowing in from a corner. Watt made it 12 goals for the season on the hour as Alex Grieve made picked up on a defensive slip and raced clear before laying one on a plate for Watt. A fourth arrived four minutes later, Grieve netting his first goal for the club as he slid a finish under replacement keeper Max Boruc. Rock-bottom Arbroath’s misery was compounded when Kyle Robinson received two yellows in quick succession late on.