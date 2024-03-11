Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty prowess not enough to save Al Nassr By Press Association March 11 2024, 10:32 pm March 11 2024, 10:32 pm Share Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty prowess not enough to save Al Nassr Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6399668/cristiano-ronaldos-penalty-prowess-not-enough-to-save-al-nassr/ Copy Link Cristiano Ronaldo could not see Al Nassr through (Mike Egerton/PA) Cristiano Ronaldo’s 118th-minute penalty was not enough to stop Al Nassr being eliminated from the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League. Already trailing by a goal following last week’s opening-leg defeat at Al Ain, Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League side were then 2-0 down on the evening, and staring at a bruising last-eight exit. But the hosts pulled two goals back before Ronaldo, 39, somehow managed to miss a tap-in shortly after the hour mark. 🔚 || Penalties, Thank you guys for your hard work pic.twitter.com/mfxXGFs1PH— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) March 11, 2024 However, the Portuguese’s blushes were spared when former Manchester United player Alex Telles scored in the 72nd minute to force extra-time. Al-Nassr were reduced to 10 men, and then behind in the tie again when Sultan Al-Shamsi netted for Al Ain in the opening period of extra-time. But Ronaldo made amends from his earlier miss to win, and convert from the penalty spot, with two minutes remaining to secure a 4-4 aggregate result. Ronaldo was on target in the resulting shootout but Al Nassr failed to covert any of their other spot-kicks in a comprehensive 3-1 shootout defeat.