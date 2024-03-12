Newport leave it late to win thriller against Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newport leave it late to win thriller against Morecambe

By Press Association
Aaron Wildig starred for Newport (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Aaron Wildig starred for Newport (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Late goals from Harry Charsley and Seb Palmer-Houlden sealed all three points for Newport as they beat play-off chasing Morecambe 5-3 in a thriller at Rodney Parade.

Aaron Wildig opened the scoring for the hosts in the 12th minute when he slotted in Lewis Payne’s cross and Adam Lewis made it 2-0 six minutes later with a sublime volley to convert Bryn Morris’ chipped cross to the far post.

Welshman Gwion Edwards waltzed through the home defence and confidently swept the ball past Exiles goalkeeper Nick Townsend to half the deficit.

But Wildig re-established a two-goal cushion for his side as he diverted in Lewis’ cross on the volley nine minutes into the second half.

Morecambe then stunned the Welsh side with a quickfire double as defender Chris Stokes rolled one in off the post and Edwards nodded in his second to level in the 74th minute.

Edwards then missed a big chance to complete his hat-trick as he blazed wide from close range.

That proved costly as Charsley curled in County’s fourth and Palmer-Houlden completed a crazy game in the seventh minute of added time.