Late Devante Rodney goal gives Rochdale victory over Woking By Press Association March 12 2024, 10:04 pm

Rochdale beat Woking 2-1 (Dave Howarth/PA)

Devante Rodney scored two minutes from time to give Rochdale a 2-1 win at home to Woking in the Vanarama National League.

The Cards went ahead after 15 minutes when Charley Kendall intercepted a loose pass at the back and fired home.

Dale equalised with a spectacular run and curling shot from Cian Hayes eight minutes before half-time.

In a bad-tempered end to the game, Dion Kelly-Evans saw red for Woking before Rodney hit the winner and Dale's Ian Henderson was also sent off a minute later.