Stockport fight back to draw at Salford

By Press Association
Isaac Olaofe made it 2-2 (Tim Markland/PA)
Promotion-chasing Stockport came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at local rivals Salford in Sky Bet League Two.

In a true game of two halves, the hosts went in 2-0 up at half-time thanks to goals from Luke Garbutt and Curtis Tilt.

Ibou Touray then halved the deficit at the start of the second half before Isaac Olaofe levelled shortly after.

Salford drew first blood eight minutes in thanks to Garbutt, who struck in one of the goals of the season from 35 yards out.

Tilt doubled Salford’s lead after Matt Smith headed back across the face for him to nod home.

Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe was called into action on the stroke of half-time to keep it at 2-0, tipping Conor McAleny’s shot wide.

The visitors pulled one back through Touray as the former Salford left-back fired his shot into the corner and Olaofe then levelled after 64 minutes as he ran through one-on-one and finished coolly.