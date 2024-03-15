It’s a very important game – Nuno Espirito Santo on Forest’s clash with Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s a very important game – Nuno Espirito Santo on Forest’s clash with Luton

By Press Association
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits Saturday’s game at Luton is a vital one (Richard Sellers/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits it is vital his team take points from Saturday’s crucial clash with Luton.

Forest, who have lost their last three in the Premier League and won just once in 2024, are anxiously looking over their shoulders in the relegation battle.

Their trip to Kenilworth Road to face fellow strugglers Luton, who are without a win in seven games, carries huge significance for both clubs.

Nuno said at a press conference: “We are in a bad moment but we stick together and react, bounce back, find solutions to get out of there.

“It doesn’t matter what you’re playing for. Football is always like that. You have to react from the bad moments. Don’t ignore it. It’s never done in football.

“Every week we have issues – players that go down in their performance, knocks, all these situations.

“But it’s all about working and facing the situation day by day. We are experienced enough to realise that now it’s important. Points, points, we need points.

“It’s a very important game due to the circumstances, due to the situation of both teams.”

Forest have lost their last two games 1-0, to Liverpool and Brighton, in controversial circumstances.

Nottingham Forest look dejected after losing to Liverpool
Forest have lost four of their last five Premier League games (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool claimed a last-gasp winner at the City Ground after wrongly being given possession following a stoppage in play while the Seagulls’ Jakub Moder was fortunate not to be sent off at the Amex Stadium.

While being frustrated with these situations, Nuno hopes his side can take such issues out of the equation this weekend by making the most of their chances.

“In the previous cycle, we were scoring and conceding,” Nuno said. “Now we’re not conceding but we’re still losing in the last minutes of the game.

“So we have to find the balance and this is what we are doing, trying always to improve. We create a lot of chances but we must be more clinical.”

Nuno is calling for his team to take the game to Luton.

“We have to play,” the Portuguese said. “We play football and try to give answers to the questions they’re going to make and, at the same time, create problems they have to react to.

“Our idea is never to just wait. Let’s be dominant, play with courage.”