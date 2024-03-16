James Belshaw denies Dean Campbell from 12 yards as Harrogate hold Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

James Belshaw denies Dean Campbell from 12 yards as Harrogate hold Barrow

By Press Association
Dean Campbell failed from 12 yards (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dean Campbell failed from 12 yards (Mike Egerton/PA)

James Belshaw saved Dean Campbell’s first-half penalty as Harrogate held promotion-chasing Barrow to a 0-0 draw in League Two at Holker Street.

Campbell’s spot-kick had earned the Cumbrians a midweek point at Walsall.

This time Campbell’s 12-yard effort, awarded for captain Warren Burrell’s foul on Robbie Gotts after 26 minutes, was stopped low down by Belshaw.

And despite peppering Belshaw’s goal for the remainder of the game with a plethora of shots, Pete Wild’s side could not break down their stubborn Yorkshire visitors.

Harrogate’s latest away draw was a fourth in succession for Simon Weaver’s team since a 9-2 humiliation at Mansfield.

They started brightly against opponents chasing a third consecutive victory at home.

Skipper and keeper Paul Farman produced a fine save to deny Matty Daly after just two minutes.

Town captain Burrell blazed another early effort over the crossbar as Barrow survived again.

But the sixth-placed Bluebirds dominated for the rest of the contest, forcing 18 shots in total but with only Campbell’s penalty on target.