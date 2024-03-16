Stuart Maynard hopes Notts County have turned a corner with draw at Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Stuart Maynard hopes Notts County have turned a corner with draw at Accrington

By Press Association
Stuart Maynard hopes Notts County have turned a corner (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Stuart Maynard hopes Notts County have turned a corner (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Stuart Maynard hopes this is the “turning point” at Notts County as they halted a run of five successive defeats with a 2-2 draw at Accrington.

The Magpies had a dream start when Jim O’Brien fired home in the fourth minute. Stanley levelled in the 17th minute through Shaun Whalley, who blasted home from close range.

The Magpies went ahead again in the 45th minute when Sam Austin’s shot was kept out by the Radek Vitek’s legs but it fell to Alassana Jatta to slot home.

Stanley equalised in the 79th minute when they were awarded a penalty for a Kyle Cameron handball and Jack Nolan fired home his 14th goal of the campaign.

Maynard, who has been in charge since January when the Magpies were challenging among the play-off spots, said: “We started the game brightly, we knew this was going to be a tough test, but it’s so frustrating.

“The positive is it’s a point on the road and it’s not easy in this division to do that.

“The whole team put in a hell of performance. Alassana had a part in both goals and I am delighted for him, he was a handful and he gives us something different.

“In the second half, I didn’t see them scoring, I thought we dealt with everything but it was always going to come from a penalty or a worldie and it did which is frustrating.

“We have to build on this point. We had lost five on the bounce which was not nice but we have come here and put in a good team performance, we showed a grittiness and everyone put a shift in.

“It has been tough, there has been a lot of frustration and I don’t feel we have had the rub of the green.

“You have to keep working hard and you get the luck and I feel this could be the turning point for us as a group.”

John Doolan is the interim manager of Stanley after the sacking of long-term bosses John Coleman and Jimmy Bell earlier this month and he has now overseen a loss, a win and a draw.

He said: “We gave Notts County the early goal but responded well, we got back on the front foot and asked questions.

“I was really pleased with the response from the lads, the work rate and the desire to get back in the game.

“In the second half, I thought there was only one team in it, I felt we were in total control.

“That’s four points from six this week so it’s been a pretty good week, I am pleased with the response after everything which has gone on.

“I will carry on doing my best for Accrington and all I am focused on is Sutton next week.”