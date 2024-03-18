Football rumours: West Ham to reunite interest in Harry Maguire this summer

What the papers say

Manchester United centre-half Harry Maguire, 31, is being eyed by West Ham boss David Moyes for a summer move, reports the Sun.

Also in the Sun, England forward Marcus Rashford is said to be giving Paris St Germain the cold shoulder in order to stay at Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford is thought to be reluctant to move to France (John Walton/PA)

The BBC reports that Arsenal will consider selling winger Reiss Nelson to fund a big-money move for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Mason Greenwood: Football Transfers reports that Atletico Madrid are eyeing a possible summer move for the 22-year-old forward, with Manchester United believed to have set a £50million price tag.

Mason Greenwood (centre) is currently on loan at Getafe (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Leny Yoro: According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the French defender is interested in playing for Real Madrid, with Lille wanting 100million euros (£85.6million) for the 18-year-old.

Olivier Giroud: The 37-year-old striker is eyeing a move to Major League Soccer in the US, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting he is eager to relocate to either Los Angeles or New York when his contract with AC Milan ends.