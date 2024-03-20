Manor Solomon undergoes knee surgery as injury woes continue

Tottenham attacker Manor Solomon’s injury problems have continued after he underwent minor knee surgery on Tuesday.

Solomon has not played for Spurs since September due to a meniscus injury to his right knee.

Ex-Fulham loanee Solomon had surgery in October and had hoped to return at the start of 2024, but has been beset by a string of setbacks.

We can confirm that Manor Solomon underwent minor surgery to his meniscus on his right knee yesterday (Tuesday, 19 March). The forward will continue his rehabilitation with our medical staff. pic.twitter.com/4AhhtFNyCA — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 20, 2024

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou revealed last week Solomon had made “no real progress” and that the medical team were looking at other strategies to aid his recovery.

It has now been confirmed by Spurs that Solomon had “minor surgery to his meniscus on his right knee.”

Solomon did reflect on the “most difficult and frustrating” period of his career earlier this week.

“Lately I’ve been away from social media and focusing solely on my rehab and getting back on the field,” the 24-year-old said on Instagram.

“The last period has been the most difficult and frustrating in my career. In the past five months I’ve been working as hard as possible to get back to doing what I love the most, but unfortunately, I haven’t fully recovered yet.

“At the same time, I’m full of motivation and will continue to do everything in order to be back stronger than ever to help my club and country. Thank you for your support.”

Israel international Solomon has made six appearances for Spurs and provided two assists since he joined last summer from Shakhtar Donetsk.