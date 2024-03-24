Fallon Sherrock caps fine weekend in Wigan with another victory

Fallon Sherrock wrapped up a successful two days at the PDC Women’s Series in Wigan with victory in the Event Four final on Sunday.

Sherrock, already victorious in Event One on Saturday, overpowered Beau Greaves 5-1 to claim her second triumph of the weekend.

Mikuru Suzuki also tasted success at the Robin Park Tennis Centre as she beat Deta Hedman 5-4 in the Event Three final earlier in the day.

SHERROCK TAKES THE TITLE! 🏆 It's a second title of the weekend for Fallon Sherrock! Sherrock defeats Beau Greaves 5-1 in the final to take the Event Four title. pic.twitter.com/r623IMVToS — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 24, 2024

Sherrock’s win came after a repeat of the Event One final, but was won far more convincingly than Saturday’s last-leg decider.

She had also powered through the earlier rounds as she disposed of Kirsi Viinikainen and Desiree Geel 5-0 and 5-1 respectively.

Suzuki edged out Sherrock 5-4 in the semi-finals of Event Three before going to beat Hedman in a deciding leg.