England scrum-half Danny Care retires from international rugby at age of 37

By Press Association
Danny Care has announced his international retirement (Adam Davy/PA)
Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care has retired from international rugby after winning 101 caps in a 15-year England career.

The Leeds-born 37-year-old, who has a record 369 Quins appearances, played in all five of England’s matches during this year’s Guinness Six Nations, including his 100th cap in the 23-22 win over Ireland.

He posted on Instagram: “To play for England once was a dream come true. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d get the opportunity to do it over 100 times.

“After a lot of reflection the past few months, the time feels right for myself and the team, to retire from international rugby.

“The past 12 months in this England team have been arguably my favourite, making memories that my family and I will cherish and remember forever.”

Care, whose final international appearance came on March 16 in the thrilling narrow defeat to France in Lyon, is just the sixth player to win 100 caps for the England men’s team.