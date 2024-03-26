Football rumours: Arsenal join Chelsea in battle for Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande

What the papers say

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to battle it out for 20-year-old Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande. According to The Sun, Arsenal have matched their London rival’s £51million plus bonuses offer to lure the Ivory Coast international from Lisbon.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is attracting interest (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is attracting interest from Bayern Munich among other clubs for his work at the Seagulls. But the Daily Mirror reports the Italian coach is in no rush to decide on his future.

Everton’s England Under-17s goalkeeper Douglas Lukjanciks is attracting attention across Europe. The Daily Mail reports Bayer Leverkusen are among the clubs interested in the 16-year-old.

Promising Nigerian striker Hafiz Umar Ibrahim is set for a trial at Chelsea, thanks to a little help. Raheem Sterling played a key role in linking the 18-year-old with Stamford Bridge, according to the Evening Standard.

Social media round-up

🟣🔵🇮🇹 Nicolò Zaniolo on Corriere dello Sport front page: “Bring me back to Serie A!”. “AS Roma remains in my heart, I’d never go to Lazio in my life”. pic.twitter.com/obqVEy1lwq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 25, 2024

Manchester United are not planning to turn Sofyan Amrabat's loan move into a permanent one ❌ But the midfielder already has other high-profile suitors ahead of the summer…🚨https://t.co/cagon9Kngo pic.twitter.com/rwmQUYRJPS — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 25, 2024

Players to watch

Timo Werner is on loan at Spurs (PA)

Timo Werner: Tottenham are keen on making the 28-year-old RB Leipzig and Germany forward’s loan deal permanent, but are in no rush to trigger a £14.5million option to buy, according to Four Four Two.

Federico Chiesa: Liverpool and Manchester United want to sign the Italy forward, 26, from Juventus, reports Teamtalk,