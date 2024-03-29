Jamal Lowe goal earns Swansea a point at Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jamal Lowe goal earns Swansea a point at Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
Jamal Lowe equalised (David Davies/PA)
Jamal Lowe’s second-half goal cancelled out Bailey Cadamarteri’s opener as Swansea drew 1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday.

The home side had several golden opportunities in the second half but a Swansea equaliser in the last quarter of an hour ensured the Owls remain in the relegation zone.

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl made four changes from the 6-0 demolition at Ipswich, with Pol Valentin, Akin Famewo, Liam Palmer and Cadamarteri joining the starting XI. A late fifth change had to be made when Di’Shon Bernard suffered an injury during the warm-up. Bambo Diaby took his place.

Swansea manager Luke Williams made a couple of switches to the side that claimed a 2-0 victory in the South Wales derby, with Josh Key coming in alongside Jay Fulton.

The home side had the first sight of goal, with Anthony Musaba heading wide within a minute of the start.

The Swans controlled the majority of play in the first half following that. Przemyslaw Placheta stung the palms of Wednesday keeper James Beadle. Liam Cullen also had his header saved but a foul was given against the striker anyway.

The Owls had a huge chance to take the lead as two ex-Cardiff men combined. Ike Ugbo squared for Will Vaulks but the midfielder scuffed his shot well wide.

Against the run of play, Wednesday did go ahead after 41 minutes. Diaby flicked on Vaulks’ free-kick from the right and Cadamarteri poked home on the stretch to give Wednesday the lead going into the break.

Beadle tipped over from Jamie Paterson’s volley from the edge of the box in the first chance of the second half. Matt Grimes then volleyed wide from a corner.

Substitute Djeidi Gassama came close to doubling Wednesday’s advantage after some good work on the right by Valentin but Carl Rushworth made a low save to keep him out.

The home side came agonisingly close again as Ugbo hit the crossbar from close range.

Just as in the first half, a goal was scored against the run of play as the Owls were made to pay for not taking their chances. Harry Darling’s header from a corner fell at the feet of substitute Lowe. The striker could not miss as Wednesday’s appeals for handball were waved away and Swansea were level in the 76th minute.

Valentin had a glorious chance to put Wednesday back in front but the winger dragged his shot wide. In added time, Rushworth stayed alert to saved Vaulks’ deflected effort.

The Owls remain in 23rd and stay in the bottom three on goal difference.