Bromley get promotion bid back on track with victory over Dorking

Michael Cheek and Callum Reynolds were on target as Bromley won 2-0 at Dorking to get their National League promotion push back on track.

Cheek struck his 22nd goal of the season in all competitions, slotting home into the bottom corner after being slipped in by Olufela Olomola in the 13th minute.

Olomola struck a post from close range early in the second half and had another effort cleared off the goalline, with Cheek heading the rebound on to the crossbar.

Dorking went close to an equaliser against the run of play when Alfie Rutherford pulled his shot narrowly wide.

But Bromley added a second in the 72nd minute when Reynolds headed home at the back post from Idris Odutayo’s corner.