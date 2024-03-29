Ronan Curtis sent off after scoring equaliser as Harrogate hold AFC Wimbledon

Ronan Curtis scored and was sent off as AFC Wimbledon had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Harrogate at Plough Lane.

The result did little to help either team’s Sky Bet League Two play-off charge.

Matty Daly’s cool opener was cancelled out by Curtis, who was sent off for a reckless challenge only three minutes later.

The Dons lie one point outside the play-offs, while their visitors are left with a five-point deficit to make up.

Within eight minutes the Sulphurites had the lead, George Thomson teeing up Daly after nice work down the left by Jeremy Sivi.

A toothless first period was quickly improved upon by Wimbledon, Curtis and James Ball both missing the target from close-range headers early in the second half.

Soon after another lofted ball into the box got them level, Harrogate failing to deal with a Jake Reeves free-kick and Curtis happily firing the loose ball home before being sent off for a late tackle on Levi Sutton just after the hour-mark.

Harrogate failed to capitalise on the man advantage with the Dons looking most threatening from set-pieces, though neither side was able to grab a winner.