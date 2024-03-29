Ronan Curtis sent off after scoring equaliser as Harrogate hold AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ronan Curtis sent off after scoring equaliser as Harrogate hold AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
Ronan Curtis had a mixed afternoon (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ronan Curtis had a mixed afternoon (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ronan Curtis scored and was sent off as AFC Wimbledon had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Harrogate at Plough Lane.

The result did little to help either team’s Sky Bet League Two play-off charge.

Matty Daly’s cool opener was cancelled out by Curtis, who was sent off for a reckless challenge only three minutes later.

The Dons lie one point outside the play-offs, while their visitors are left with a five-point deficit to make up.

Within eight minutes the Sulphurites had the lead, George Thomson teeing up Daly after nice work down the left by Jeremy Sivi.

A toothless first period was quickly improved upon by Wimbledon, Curtis and James Ball both missing the target from close-range headers early in the second half.

Soon after another lofted ball into the box got them level, Harrogate failing to deal with a Jake Reeves free-kick and Curtis happily firing the loose ball home before being sent off for a late tackle on Levi Sutton just after the hour-mark.

Harrogate failed to capitalise on the man advantage with the Dons looking most threatening from set-pieces, though neither side was able to grab a winner.