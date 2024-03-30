On This Day in 2016: Valencia sack Gary Neville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2016: Valencia sack Gary Neville

By Press Association
Gary Neville endured a difficult spell in Spain (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary Neville endured a difficult spell in Spain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gary Neville was sacked by Valencia on this day in 2016 after spending only four months as the Spanish side’s head coach.

The former Manchester United and England defender, who at the time was part of Roy Hodgson’s England coaching staff, was dismissed just 28 games into what was his first management role.

That featured 10 wins, seven draws and 11 losses, including a 7-0 thrashing at Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

Neville said in a statement on Los Che’s website: “I would like to thank Valencia, the fans, staff and the players.

“I would have liked to have continued the work I started. But I understand that we are in a results business and in the 28 games they have not been to my standards or to those which are required by this club.”

In LaLiga, Neville did not oversee a victory until his 10th attempt, and there were only three wins in total across 16 league matches.

Gary Neville
Gary Neville returned to punditry after he was dismissed by Valencia (John Walton/PA)

Valencia had been ninth in the table when Neville was appointed as successor to Nuno Espirito Santo at the club, where his brother Phil was already on the coaching staff – their position was 14th when he departed.

The then 41-year-old’s final game in charge had been a 2-0 home loss to Celta Vigo – a third straight defeat.

Neville returned to the role of Sky Sports pundit – having left the position to take up the Valencia job – at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.