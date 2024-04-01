The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates his side’s 2-1 win over Brighton which took them top of the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates his side’s 2-1 win over Brighton which took them top of the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool moved two points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brighton and seeing title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal play out a drab goalless draw.

Cambridge won the men’s and women’s boat races against Oxford, while Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner landed the Miami Open.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores his side’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Brighton at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manuel Akanji
Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji battles for the ball against Arsenal’s Kai Havertz during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Arsenal Women
Arsenal’s Leah Williamson (centre left) and Kim Little lift the trophy after winning the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup final at Molineux (Nick Potts/PA)
Tom Roebuck
Sale’s Tom Roebuck scores the opening try during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Salford Community Stadium (Richard Sellers/PA)
Huddersfield Giants
Huddersfield’s Sebastine Ikahihifo (centre) is tackled by London Broncos’ Rob Butler (left) and Dean Parata (right) during the Betfred Super League match at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, London (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Matt O'Riley
Celtic’s Matt O’Riley (right) celebrates scoring his side’s third goal in the 3-0 win at Livingston (Steve Welsh/PA)
Danielle Collins
Danielle Collins hits a return to Elena Rybakina during the women’s singles final in the Miami Open (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Cambridge
The Cambridge men’s team celebrate after winning the 169th Boat Race against Oxford (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ellie Kildunne
Ellie Kildunne (right) scores England’s fifth try of the game as she is tackled by Wales’ Gwenllian Pyrs (left) and Jenny Hesketh (centre) during the Guinness Women’s Six Nations (David Davies/PA)
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner hits a return to Grigor Dimitrov during the final of the Miami Open (Lynne Sladky/AP)