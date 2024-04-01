Crawley ready to ‘take on anyone’ – Scott Lindsey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crawley ready to ‘take on anyone’ – Scott Lindsey

By Press Association
Scott Lindsey’s side are chasing the play-offs (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Crawley manager Scott Lindsey believes his side can shock automatic promotion hopefuls Mansfield and Wrexham after a thumping 4-0 win at Newport.

First-half goals from Dion Conroy and Ronan Darcy and second-half strikes from Laurence Maguire and Adam Campbell saw the visitors cruise to victory at Rodney Parade.

The three points lifted Crawley to seventh in the table ahead of away trips to Mansfield and Wrexham over the next week and Lindsey hailed a perfect response to Friday’s 2-0 home defeat by Doncaster.

“We were disappointed with Friday’s result and performance – it was a missed opportunity and we wanted to put it right and we certainly did that,” said Lindsey.

“It’s a good performance away from home. It’s a tough place to come against a team who really press you hard, and we took the sting out of them by being good on the ball.

“I thought we didn’t really settle into the game for the first 25 minutes. But after that, I thought we performed really well.”

Lindsey insists he is not looking at other results as his side look to seal a top-seven spot.

“I’m not bothered about sending messages out; we just keep doing what we do, and we don’t care about what anybody else thinks,” he added.

“I don’t suppose it matters where we are now; it’s where we are on April 27 that really counts. Hopefully we’ll be in that spot then and we can look forward to an extended season, but we’ve just got to keep winning as many games as we can.

“We know we’ve got two really tough away games coming up against teams who are looking for automatic promotion, but my boys are really confident – we’ll take anyone on at the moment.”

A third straight defeat leaves County in 13th – seven points below Crawley – and manager Graham Coughlan admitted their faint play-off hopes are now over.

“I’ve let a lot of people down because I wanted to make the play-offs and I have failed,” said Coughlan.

“The fans have been brilliant and so have the players, they are a great group of lads.

“I feel for them because they are running on fumes, and we can’t turn to the bench. We don’t have the bodies to cope with the situation we’re in.

“Deep down I was desperate to make that type of challenge because there is no point in being in football if you are not winning, achieving and progressing.

“I wanted to try and keep the pressure off the lads and keep the expectations levels away. Deep down I always knew that we would come up short because of our [lack of] depth.”