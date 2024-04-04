Football rumours: Bruno Guimaraes could have to leave Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Bruno Guimaraes could have to leave Newcastle

By Press Association
Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes (Richard Sellers/PA)

What the papers say

Bruno Guimaraes could be on the way out at Newcastle in an effort to satisfy Premier League financial rules. According to The Sun, club bosses believe they will face an uphill battle to keep the midfielder, with French giants Paris St Germain leading the chase for his signature.

The Evening Standard says Manchester United have commenced discussions about signing Nice defender Melvin Bard. The 23-year-old is said to be on the verge of a call up for France, and has emerged as an ideal candidate for the Red Devils as they look to bolster their squad with a new left-back.

Kalvin Philipps in action for England (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Leeds are eyeing a return for Kalvin Phillips the Daily Star reports. The midfielder has made just six starts for Manchester City since making a £50million move to the Etihad from Leeds back in 2022. He is currently on loan at West Ham, but it is believed City would be willing to sell him for around £25m, with Leeds among his potential suitors – pending their promotion.

And The Times says Wolves defender Max Kilman is on Manchester United’s summer transfer shortlist.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Villarreal v Arsenal – UEFA Europa League – Semi Final – First Leg – Estadio de la Ceramica
Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Dani Ceballos: Newcastle are interested in the Real Madrid midfielder, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Viktor Gyokeres: Caught Offside says the Sporting Lisbon forward is high on Arsenal’s list of striker options.