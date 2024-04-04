Football rumours: Bruno Guimaraes could have to leave Newcastle

What the papers say

Bruno Guimaraes could be on the way out at Newcastle in an effort to satisfy Premier League financial rules. According to The Sun, club bosses believe they will face an uphill battle to keep the midfielder, with French giants Paris St Germain leading the chase for his signature.

The Evening Standard says Manchester United have commenced discussions about signing Nice defender Melvin Bard. The 23-year-old is said to be on the verge of a call up for France, and has emerged as an ideal candidate for the Red Devils as they look to bolster their squad with a new left-back.

Kalvin Philipps in action for England (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Leeds are eyeing a return for Kalvin Phillips the Daily Star reports. The midfielder has made just six starts for Manchester City since making a £50million move to the Etihad from Leeds back in 2022. He is currently on loan at West Ham, but it is believed City would be willing to sell him for around £25m, with Leeds among his potential suitors – pending their promotion.

And The Times says Wolves defender Max Kilman is on Manchester United’s summer transfer shortlist.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Understand Chelsea are planning with potential loan for Alfie Gilchrist next season after new deal agreed. Player and club agree on important season ahead as regular starter to improve and then return to #CFC. pic.twitter.com/Ap1nTBfPYi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 3, 2024

Man United urged to spend ‘£100m’ on Ivan Toney for one key reasonhttps://t.co/sxnKkZ18JD — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 3, 2024

Players to watch

Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Dani Ceballos: Newcastle are interested in the Real Madrid midfielder, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Viktor Gyokeres: Caught Offside says the Sporting Lisbon forward is high on Arsenal’s list of striker options.