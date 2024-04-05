Football rumours: Man Utd and Liverpool target Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

What the papers say

Manchester United and Liverpool have both declared their interest in Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, but the 22-year-old has reportedly told his manager that he would prefer a move to Italian club AC Milan, the Mirror reports. Zirkzee has scored 10 goals and produced three assists in 28 games for Bologna in Serie A this season.

Manchester United are also interested in 26-year-old Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa to help bolster their defence, according to Football Transfers. Konsa has played 28 Premier League games for Villa this season.

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa could be heading to Old Trafford (Jacob King/PA)

Fulham manager Marco Silva has attracted some interest from West Ham, who has a release clause in his contract of £8.6million, the Sun says.

Social media round-up

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong is one of the most in-demand full-backs in the world and Liverpool are reportedly ready to rival Man Utd for the Dutchman this summer 💪#LFC #MUFC Full story ⤵️ https://t.co/fXVsxbud3e — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) April 4, 2024

✨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Several English clubs are keeping close eye to former Watford winger Adrian Blake (2005). FC Utrecht rejected loan proposals in January and he’s showing what he can do in the Eredivisie after he scored his first senior goal for FC Utrecht. pic.twitter.com/Mstm3olYKX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2024

Players to watch

Federico Valverde: Liverpool are hoping to sign Real Madrid’s Uruguayan 25-year-old midfielder who is worth around £150million, according to TeamTalk.

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, right, is on Liverpool’s wish list (Tim Goode/PA)

Mikayil Faye: Arsenal are looking to match Manchester United’s bid for the 19-year-old Barcelona centre-back, Calciomercato reports.