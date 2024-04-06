MK Dons climb into the top three and deepen Forest Green’s relegation problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MK Dons climb into the top three and deepen Forest Green’s relegation problems

By Press Association
Milton Keynes Dons’ Max Dean celebrates their side’s second goal of the game, an own goal scored by AFC Wimbledon’s Ryan Johnson (not pictured) during the Sky Bet League Two match at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. Picture date: Tuesday January 23, 2024.
MK Dons’ automatic promotion hopes were handed a boost as goals in each half from Max Dean and Alex Gilbey sealed a 2-0 Sky Bet League Two win at bottom club Forest Green.

Struggling Rovers pressed the self-destruct button five minutes before the break. Dominic Thompson inexplicably surrendered the ball to Dean, who finished well beyond Vicente Reyes.

A scuffle ensued as both teams entered the tunnel at the break but it was the promotion-chasing Dons who came out punching a minute after the restart and Norwich loanee Reyes kept out a Gilbey strike from the edge of the box.

Gilbey grabbed the visitors’ second in the 50th minute. Leeds loanee Lewis Bate cut Rovers open for Kyran Lofthouse to pick out Gilbey, who made no mistake.

The victory sees Mike Williamson’s side climb into the automatic promotion places with three games to go.

Rovers remain rooted to the foot of the table, three points adrift of third from bottom Sutton with four games to play.