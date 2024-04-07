Nick Montgomery clings to top-six hopes despite defeat for Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nick Montgomery clings to top-six hopes despite defeat for Hibernian

By Press Association
Nick Montgomery saw Hibs suffer a damaging loss (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nick Montgomery admitted the only consolation following Hibernian’s 2-1 home defeat by St Johnstone was that their top-six bid was not completely extinguished.

The Easter Road side would have been guaranteed to be playing the season out in the bottom six if sixth-placed Dundee had held on to beat Motherwell, but the Dark Blues lost 3-2 despite leading 2-0 until the 79th minute.

“I obviously wasn’t looking at that during the game, I heard afterwards,” said Montgomery of events at Dens Park. “If we can take any positive out of today – which is difficult – then we take that as one, but we don’t want to be relying on other people.

“There are two teams we could have caught (St Mirren and Dundee) if we got maximum points.

“Now it’s one team (Dundee) and we have to rely on their results. It’s not ideal.”

Dundee remain a point ahead of Hibs with a game in hand. The Dark Blues host Rangers and then travel to Aberdeen on Saturday, while Hibs’ only remaining pre-split fixture is away to a Motherwell side who could squeeze into the top six themselves if they beat Montgomery’s side and the Dark Blues lose both of their matches. 

“We have to be positive and we have to believe that results go our way,” said Montgomery.

“All we can do is go to Motherwell next weekend knowing that we have to win the game to give ourselves a chance of still making the top six.

“Until that’s mathematically impossible, we have to believe. We’ve been on a good run. We lost at Rangers last week and I’m really disappointed to lose to St Johnstone because we needed to win.

“We could have put big pressure on the teams above us but it’s out of our hands now.”

St Johnstone claimed their win when Tony Gallacher scored in the 81st minute after Hibs right-back Chris Cadden had cancelled out Adama Sidibeh’s opener.

The result moved Saints five points clear of second bottom Ross County in the battle to avoid the relegation play-off spot, but boss Craig Levein is adamant they are not safe yet.

“I think we’re still involved at the moment,” he said.

“But we need to try and build on this, we can’t get ahead of ourselves. Hopefully we can go on a run now.”