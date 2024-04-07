Brendan Rodgers: Celtic in ‘really strong position’ after draw at Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brendan Rodgers: Celtic in ‘really strong position’ after draw at Rangers

By Press Association
Celtic are in a good place after Old Firm draw, says manager Brendan Rodgers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Brendan Rodgers insisted Celtic left Ibrox in a “really strong position” after drawing 3-3 with cinch Premiership title rivals Rangers.

The visitors stormed into the lead after just 21 seconds with a Daizen Maeda goal and the dominant Parkhead side doubled their lead in the 34th minute when midfielder Matt O’Riley dinked in a penalty awarded for a Connor Goldson handball.

Rangers picked up after the break and skipper James Tavernier scored from the spot in the 55th minute before striker Cyriel Dessers had the ball in the Hoops net two minutes later only for an earlier infringement to rule out the goal.

There was further drama in the 86th minute when Gers substitute Abdallah Sima levelled but a minute later Hoops substitute Adam Idah restored Celtic’s lead, only for Light Blues substitute Rabbi Matondo to level again in the third minute of eight added on.

Rangers remain a point behind leaders Celtic with a game in hand against Dundee on Wednesday but Rodgers noted that there is still an Old Firm game after the split at Celtic Park, which, like the match at Ibrox, will be played in front of home fans only.

The Celtic boss claimed his side were “much the better football team in terms of how we were trying to approach the game and play” and added: “It puts us in a really strong position.

“We still have a lot of work to do, still six games to go.

“But when you have your nearest rival still to play at home in front of 60-odd thousand, and you know you’re going to be stronger again to that moment, I’m very happy with that.

“I can see the players were disappointed they had not won.

“For a team that has been written off and told they are going through the motions all year I think we definitely turned up.

“This is the business end of the season and we are ready to turn up.

“I have nothing but positivity in how mentally they were in the game, how they approached the game, the courage they played with. It will be immense and be huge for us.”

Rodgers was not convinced about the merits of the Rangers penalty given by referee John Beaton, which sparked a fightback.

Rangers attacker Fabio Silva was initially shown a yellow card by Beaton for simulation after a challenge by Hoops right-back Alistair Johnston inside the Celtic box.

Beaton, however, was sent by VAR Nick Walsh to check the pitch-side monitor and again he pointed to the spot, cancelling out Silva’s yellow card before Tavernier blasted the ball high past Joe Hart.

The Celtic boss had been critical of Beaton in his VAR role in last month’s 2-0 defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle to earn a one-match touchline ban, with one suspended, although he subsequently insisted he was comfortable with his appointment for Ibrox.

Rodgers said: “It was a fantastic game to be involved in.

“Super proud of the team, how we played and managed the occasion. The first half was absolutely brilliant. Couldn’t have been more comfortable in the game.

“Some of the level of our football – we attacked with the ball, attacked without it – and could’ve been more comfortable by half-time.

“Disappointed with the penalty, that gives them a little up in the game when we were clearly the much better team.

“Ali, who is on a booking, has to be really careful in the second half with the timing of his tackles and I thought he was perfect with it.

“I thought the referee got it absolutely right on the field.

“He connected with the ball, the player simulates and it was right. So clearly then they score the penalty. It gets to 2-1 and then you expect something from Rangers.

“But the whole thing was leaving here today with the performance and still with everything in our hands.

“I think what we showed today was the level of our football, players coming back to fitness, how we could deal with pressure and manage the pressure. So proud of the team.”