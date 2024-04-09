Bromley book play-off place with draw at Barnet

Bromley secured a National League play-off place as Louis Dennis’ equaliser earned them a 1-1 draw at fellow promotion chasers Barnet.

Substitute Dennis struck a 75th-minute leveller at the Hive having been teed up by Ben Krauhaus to cancel out Idris Kanu’s 54th-minute opener.

Both sides hit the woodwork, Dale Gorman doing so for Barnet late in the first half and Kamarl Grant then seeing a shot coming off a post with the score at 1-1.

Bromley stay third, five points behind Barnet and two clear of fourth-placed Solihull having played a game less than both.