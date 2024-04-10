Remember me? Harry Kane continues goalscoring spree against Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Remember me? Harry Kane continues goalscoring spree against Arsenal

By Press Association
Harry Kane got his customary goal against Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane got his customary goal against Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Harry Kane scored his 15th goal in 20 appearances against Arsenal as Bayern Munich drew 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League.

The former Tottenham striker enjoyed a prolific record in north London derbies and a summer change of scenery made no difference.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his record against his long-time rivals.

Scourge of the Gunners

Harry Kane, left, scores Tottenham’s second goal against Arsenal in December 2020
Harry Kane, left, was prolific for Tottenham against Arsenal (Paul Childs/PA)

Kane, released from Arsenal as an eight-year-old written off by then-academy boss Liam Brady as “a bit chubby”, wasted little time in senior football in showing them the error of their ways.

He scored both Spurs goals in his first derby, a 2-1 win in February 2015, and five in his first four Premier League games against the Gunners.

He was finally kept at bay in Arsenal’s 2-0 win in November 2017, and in a pair of League Cup ties, but scored in nine of his first 10 league derbies.

With 14 goals in 17 games, the Gunners were his third-favourite Premier League opponent – he scored 18 against Leicester and 15 versus Everton, in 16 appearances against each. Only he, Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand, Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney have scored more than 14 against a single opponent in the competition, with Shearer’s 20 against Leeds a record.

Spurs won six, lost six and drew five of those 17 games but won five, drew five and lost only two when Kane scored. The two League Cup meetings brought one win apiece.

The goal for Bayern means he has scored at least once against Arsenal in each of the last 10 seasons.

On the spot

Kane put Bayern ahead in the 32nd minute on Tuesday from the penalty spot, a frequent source of goals for him against Arsenal.

William Saliba’s foul on Leroy Sane gave Kane the chance and he calmly sent David Raya the wrong way.

Of the 15 goals he has now scored against the Gunners, eight have been penalties – five out of six between 2016 and 2019 and each of his last three going back to May 2022.

The England captain has a 100 per cent record from penalties against Arsenal in his career.