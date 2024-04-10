Raphinha shines as Barcelona edge Paris St Germain in Champions League thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Raphinha shines as Barcelona edge Paris St Germain in Champions League thriller

By Press Association
Raphinha celebrates scoring his second goal against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes (Aurelien Morissard/AP)
Raphinha celebrates scoring his second goal against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Brazil international Raphinha scored twice as Barcelona recorded a thrilling 3-2 Champions League quarter-final first leg victory over Paris St Germain at Parc des Princes.

The former Leeds winger opened the scoring just before half-time, but PSG hit back with two goals in two minutes just after the break.

Ousmane Dembele equalised against his old club before Vitinha’s effort rocked the Spanish giants.

Luis Enrique’s Ligue 1 hosts hit the woodwork either side of Raphinha’s equaliser midway through the second period.

And Andreas Christensen settled an engrossing encounter between two heavyweight clubs with a close-range header 13 minutes from time.

Kylian Mbappe was largely subdued as his quest to become a European champion before leaving the French capital in the summer suffered a setback.

Sebastien Haller, right, got Borussia Dortmund back in the tie
Sebastien Haller, right, got Borussia Dortmund back in the tie (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Sebastien Haller’s late goal gave Borussia Dortmund a lifeline as they lost 2-1 against Atletico Madrid in Spain in the night’s other tie.

Atletico took early charge with Rodrigo de Paul scoring after just four minutes, and it looked bleak for Dortmund when Samuel Lino added a second in the 32nd minute.

But Haller struck nine minutes from the end to set up an intriguing second leg in Germany, although it could have been even better for Dortmund as Julian Brandt’s stoppage-time header came crashing back off the crossbar.