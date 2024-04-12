Football rumours: Manchester City leading race for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala

What the papers say

Manchester City will be hoping to stave off competitors Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris St Germain for 21-year-old Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala according to the Independent. The 21-year-old from Germany has scored 10 goals in 23 matches in the Bundesliga this season.

The Mirror says Arsenal are now rethinking their plans for Brentford striker Ivan Toney due to the form of German forward Kai Havertz. The 24-year-old has scored five goals in his last seven matches, with the club now considering looking for a younger forward.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher (Bradley Collyer, PA)

Chelsea could let 11 players leave the club this summer, the Sun says, with 24-year-old midfielder Conor Gallagher expected to be one of those players.

Social media round-up

Manchester United and Newcastle are reportedly in talks with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who could be available on a free transfer this summer. 🔄📝 https://t.co/AwNJVodVTP — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) April 11, 2024

Brentford expect Ivan Toney exit as asking price drops https://t.co/YxtimtYUy3 — HITC Football (@HITCfootball) April 11, 2024

Players to watch

Viktor Gyokeres: The 25-year-old Sporting Lisbon forward is a top transfer target for Arsenal, but they will have to pay £85million to match the club’s release clause.

Piero Hincapie: Tottenham could look to sign the 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen defender as manager Ange Postecoglou has made a defender one of his priorities in the summer, Teamtalk says.