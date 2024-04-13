Stockport promoted after victory over Morecambe

Stockport sealed promotion to League One with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Morecambe at Edgeley Park.

Last season’s play-off final losers secured elevation with three games remaining with goals from Isaac Olaofe and Fraser Horsfall earning them the three points.

Dave Challinor’s side enjoyed a fine start as they went ahead after just seven minutes when Olaofe volleyed home Kyle Wootton’s cross-field header from close range after a mistake from Nelson Khumbeni.

The home side continued to dominate with Oloafe denied a quickfire second by an excellent block from Farrend Rawson and Antoni Sarcevic seeing a shot well blocked by Jacob Bedeau.

Stockport’s dominance was rewarded with a second goal four minutes into first-half stoppage time as Horsfall steamed in at the far post to head home Sarcevic’s left-wing corner.

County maintained their pressure after the break with Callum Camps forcing a smart low save from Archie Mair and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans seeing a shot from the edge of the box deflected wide by Yann Songo’o’s excellent defensive block.

Morecambe’s first effort of note came from a late Joel Senior shot that flew wide as the Hatters held on comfortably.