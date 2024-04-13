Aaron Collins earns draw for Bolton and delays Portsmouth’s promotion party

Aaron Collins’ latest Bolton goal earned a 1-1 draw to ensure Portsmouth’s Sky Bet League One title and promotion celebrations remain on ice.

Pompey were heading back to the Championship for the first time in 12 years when Abu Kamara scored a classy seventh-minute opener.

But Wanderers kept alive their own hopes of promotion to the second tier without need of the play-offs nine minutes before half-time.

Nat Ogbeta had not distinguished himself when Kamara raced beyond him to score with a low left-footed finish.

However, the former Manchester City prospect provided the assist for Collins to head in for a fifth goal in three games and his seventh since signing from Bristol Rovers.

It was nothing more than Ian Evatt’s side deserved in front of the club’s highest ever third tier attendance of 25,738.

Collins was denied a second by goalkeeper Will Norris in first-half stoppage time with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson unable to convert the rebound.

Bodvarsson missed a great chance to win it for Bolton after 69 minutes, while substitute and leading scorer Dion Charles hit the post three minutes from time.