Goalless draw does little to boost Raith Rovers’ promotion hopes

Raith saw their cinch Championship title hopes suffer another blow after being held to a 0-0 draw by Partick at Stark’s Park.

Ian Murray’s side are now six points behind leaders Dundee United with three games left having won just one of their last five matches.

It could have been worse for Raith as Blair Alston saw his free-kick hit the crossbar deep into stoppage time moments after coming on as a substitute.

Before that, the best chance of the game arrived on the half-hour mark when Partick goalkeeper David Mitchell produced a fantastic save to keep out Zak Rudden’s close-range header.

Mitchell also saved from Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton while Aidan Fitzpatrick, Zander Mackenzie, Brian Graham and Harry Milne tested Raith keeper Kevin Dabrowski.