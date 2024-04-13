Nahki Wells denies former club Huddersfield vital win with last-gasp penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nahki Wells denies former club Huddersfield vital win with last-gasp penalty

By Press Association
Nahki Wells salvaged a draw for Bristol City (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nahki Wells salvaged a draw for Bristol City (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Nahki Wells struck a dagger into the heart of former club Huddersfield with a stoppage-time penalty that earned Bristol City a 1-1 Championship draw at Ashton Gate.

When Josh Koroma fired the visitors in front in the 81st minute after a Jack Rudoni shot was deflected into his path, it seemed Huddersfield would lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

But deep into added time Terriers substitute Ollie Turton was judged to have handled a Cameron Pring cross from the right and Wells, formerly a hero with Town fans, sent a powerful spot-kick beyond the reach of goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

It was rough justice on Huddersfield, who fought hard throughout and edged a forgettable contest.

Injuries to several central defenders, including normal pairing Rob Dickie and Zak Vyner, meant City fielded a makeshift back-three of Ross McCrorie, George Tanner and Pring. Huddersfield welcomed back midfielder Rudoni from injury.

Huddersfield made an encouraging start, but picked up two early bookings as referee Rebecca Welch showed yellow cards to Brodie Spencer and Alex Matos inside the first 12 minutes.

The visitors made all the early running, Rudoni shooting wide and Delano Burgzorg firing over from Sorba Thomas’ cross.

Spencer was also off target with a glancing header and City’s new-look back-line appeared vulnerable.

Having demolished Blackburn 5-0 in midweek, the home side were unable to mount any serious attacking threat and a Koroma shot was deflected behind for a corner as Huddersfield continued to bely their lowly league position.

The half-time whistle went without City having registered a goal attempt of any sort, but Huddersfield had failed to capitalise on their superiority.

The home side improved after the break and at last forced a save from Nicholls, who dived to smother a low 58th-minute drive from Matty James after a good run by Tommy Conway.

At the other end, Michal Helik sent a tame volley straight at goalkeeper Max O’Leary before City head coach Liam Manning made a change up front, sending on Wells for Conway.

Still Huddersfield looked the more likely scorers and Rudoni was narrowly wide with a low shot from inside the box after 68 minutes.

Koroma sent an acrobatic volley at O’Leary as Huddersfield struggled to find the finish to match their approach play, with O’Leary then having to make a smart save to keep out a Thomas shot.

City’s second substitute Anis Mehmeti shot over following a corner as both teams went all out for victory.

Koroma’s strike sent travelling supporters behind the goal into wild celebration and looked to have won it.

Substitute Rhys Healey almost made it 2-0 when heading over from a near post corner before the last-gasp penalty broke Huddersfield hearts.