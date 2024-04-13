Karl Robinson relieved Salford are safe despite defeat to Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Karl Robinson relieved Salford are safe despite defeat to Bradford

By Press Association
Karl Robinson’s side are in poor form (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Karl Robinson was relieved that Salford have secured League Two safety despite a fourth consecutive defeat.

Bradford came from behind to win 2-1 at the Peninsula Stadium as goals from Calum Kavanagh and Brad Halliday wiped out Callum Hendry’s opener for the Ammies.

But Sutton’s draw at Harrogate meant that the home side are clear of the threat of relegation.

Salford manager Robinson said: “I’m relieved now we are mathematically safe. The objective was first and foremost to do that.

“I’m not disappointed, I’m not frustrated. I expected some of the things that I have seen.

“The clarity that these games have started to bring is very evident. We have secured our status for next season and now it’s about putting our foot down and being a much better organisation and group moving forward.

“There has been an inconsistency about a lot of our performances, the lack of clean sheets, lack of winning duels and not creating and taking chances.

“For me, it’s something that falls on the toes of us now in the summer. We can’t moan about this next season if we don’t do something about it now.

“The players are generally good lads and I respect them all. But I think we’re a little bit below what we expect.

“The league table never lies. We are where we are and there’s no dodging around that. We rode our luck today, even in the first half we could have been three or four down. It’s not the type of team I want to watch every week.”

Hendry’s half-volley was cancelled out right on half-time by Kavanagh’s close-range finish from Richie Smallwood’s free-kick.

Bradford missed plenty of chances before Halliday struck after 86 minutes to clinch their third win in four.

Manager Graham Alexander, formerly of Salford, said: “I was devastated for the boys when we went 1-0 down. But we’ve talked about how we respond to getting a punch on the nose.

“We were the team in the ascendancy and I thought the response was instant. We went on the front foot again.

“We scored the equaliser and my notes for half-time didn’t change. It was about the quality we had and just having a little tactical tweak on the defensive side to manage their threats.

“We did that second half and just had to keep plugging away. We had numerous chances, in the second half especially, but Brad’s come up with the goods with an unbelievable finish.

“There were a lot of balls pumped into our box and they’ve got massive threats. But I think we stood up to that really well.

“It was a quality all-round performance but we have to improve in our consistency. If we want to be in that top area, we can’t have such a yo-yo experience.”