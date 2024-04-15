On this day in 2009: Andy Flower named as England team director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2009: Andy Flower named as England team director

By Press Association
On this day in 2009, Andy Flower is named as England’s new Team Director (Anthony Devlin/PA)
On this day in 2009, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced that former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower had been appointed England team director.

His appointment came following a global search to find Peter Moores’ successor and potential high-profile targets such as Australian Tom Moody and South African Mickey Arthur ruled themselves out, while Kent’s Graham Ford withdrew his application.

Flower was appointed on a permanent basis after acting as interim head coach on England’s tour of the West Indies, which is when he made up his mind to put himself forward for the job.

Andy Flower
“When I went on that West Indian tour I didn’t know whether I wanted to apply for this job or not. Halfway through I had made up my mind that I did,” Flower said.

“I’m very honoured to be given the position. I believe the last three months will stand me in good stead.

“I was interim coach for that tour, now that I’m in charge, so to speak, things change, definitely.”

Flower spent five years at the helm and the start of a largely successful stint saw England beat Australia 2-1 in the 2009 Ashes just months after his appointment.

Andy Flower
Flower oversaw a hat-trick of Ashes victories (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Success followed as England won the World Twenty20 in the West Indies in 2010 and the Test side rose to the top of the World Test rankings in 2011 following a 3-1 Ashes victory, ending a 24-year wait to win in Australia.

Another triumph over Australia followed in 2013 with a 3-0 win, but a 5-0 reverse in the return Ashes spelt the end of his reign as team director and he subsequently stepped down in January 2014.