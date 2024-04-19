Andy Murray returns to practice court as he continues ankle injury recovery

Andy Murray has shared footage of him hitting on the practice court as he continues his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

The 36-year-old ruptured ligaments at last month’s Miami Open, but his team announced on Monday he would not need surgery and hoped to “start hitting again on court soon”.

And on Friday, the former world number one posted a video on Instagram Stories showing him hitting forehands on an indoor court.

Murray was injured late on in his third-round defeat by Tomas Machac at the Miami Open on March 24.

After crying out in pain and falling to the floor, he was able to complete the match following on-court treatment but revealed in an Instagram post that he had seriously damaged two ligaments in his left ankle.

The timing was cruel for the three-time grand slam champion, who had won back-to-back matches for the first time this year in Miami.

Murray has said he is unlikely to play beyond this summer as retirement looms ever nearer.

It is unclear when he will return to action, but he was included on the entry list for the French Open, which begins on May 20.

Wimbledon gets under way on July 1, while the Olympic Games in Paris – which the two-time gold medallist said he would like to play at – starts on July 26.