FC Halifax earn play-off place with final-day win
April 20 2024, 2:34 pm

Jamie Cooke was on target for Halifax (Rhianna Chadwick/PA) FC Halifax thrashed Eastleigh 3-0 to secure their Vanarama National League play-off place. Adan George put the visitors ahead after 27 minutes and they had a goal disallowed before Paul McCallum fired wide for Eastleigh shortly after the break. Jamie Cooke's composed finish doubled Halifax's lead after 62 minutes. Max Wright added a third 20 minutes from time as Town ensured Aldershot and Southend were unable to pip them to the last play-off spot.